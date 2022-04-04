Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced Aaron Low, a county extension agent based locally in Cherokee County, has been named the 2022 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef.
Low stated he’d been notified a few weeks ago concerning the award.
“Educational Programming and consulting in regards to the Beef Production is one of my main job responsibilities due to the large amount of Beef and Hay production in Cherokee County,” Low stated. ”I’m not real sure why I was selected for this award as I feel like many other agents do the same or similar work I do, but it is nice to be recognized for the job I do.”
The award, created to recognize the state’s most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production, is presented each year during Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. This year’s convention was held the weekend of March 25 through 27.
Hughes Abell, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s president, said county extension agents play an integral role in helping cattle raisers get the information they need, as well as adopt best management practices and new technologies to improve product quality and producer sustainability.
“Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents’ work is invaluable, and their programming is so vital to our members,” Abell said. “Aaron Low is an extraordinary example. He has worked hard to create quality programs that support hundreds of producers in east Texas.”
Low has worked to address issues with livestock numbers and forage management in Cherokee County. In 2021, nearly 100% of beef producers said they are intending to or have adopted management practices learned through programming Low conducted. He has hosted events and demonstrations to engage beef producers including beef and forage workshops, pesticide conferences and trainings, many educational newsletters and producer farm visits.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest. For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.
