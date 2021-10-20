The Rusk Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street.
The focus of the event is holiday marketing and advertising tips for small business owners. Participants are encouraged to bring laptops to create their own social media posts. The Lunch and Learn is open to all small business owners interested in sharpening their advertising skill sets.
The lunch is $10 per Chamber member and $20 for non-members.
The lunch fee includes a catered meal by The Daily Grind with options of ham and cheddar, turkey and Swiss or chicken salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on the side. The meal includes chips, drink and dessert.
One not need purchase a lunch to participate in the Lunch and Learn event, but seating is limited and participants should register early.
To register for the event, email Leilani at info@ruskchamber.ccom or call the chamber office at 903-683-4242.
Registration should be completed by Oct. 22. If one cannot make the Lunch and Learn, and alternate may sit in, the Chamber will need to be made aware of the alternate’s name.
