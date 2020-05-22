CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Lykins Family will perform a free concert on Lake Jacksonville Saturday that benefits Elijah's Retreat, a local sanctuary for families impacted by autism.
The Lykins Family Bluegrass Saturday Night begins at 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their boats to the end of Cat Creek, on the west side of Lake Jacksonville.
The event is supported by the Lykins and Osteens families to help raise awareness and support for Elijah’s Retreat, which is located on County Road 3110 in Jacksonville.
