Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.