LOGANSPORT, Ind. – He was known as a “numbers guy” for 55 years. Then, one fateful day, Clarence Kapraun turned his back on the infinite possibility of sums and found favor in letters.
But it was really only one – the letter "M" – that he fell in love with.
That love is illuminated by his dizzying assortment of M&M candy collectibles.
What began about two decades ago with just a few pieces has multiplied into more than 3,000 figurines, watches, thermoses, bed sheets, pillowcases, table covers, blankets, salt and pepper shakers, nightlights and more.
He even has seven of the 3-foot tall, barrel-bodied characters that can be found in stores. They're stuffed with plain, peanut and other assortments of M&M candies.
“It got out of hand,” he said of his fascination with the candy characters.
About 20 years ago when Kapraun and his wife, Barbara, visited a friend in Florida, “He showed me that he had a collection of plastic peanut M&M characters. I thought it was cute.”
Upon returning home, Kapraun started searching for the characters at garage sales and auctions.
Ever since, Kapraun has traveled throughout Indiana and to various states in search of anything to add to his vast array of characters. His assortment is overwhelming, from the Boyds Bears figurines wearing the M&M logo to the Bradford Mint/Department 56 galleria Christmas-lighted decorations cast in M&M fashion.
His family helps him add to the collection.
One of his daughters, Michelle, gave her father characters from Las Vegas. His other daughter, Deborah, sent some pieces from her home base of China.
His son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Sue, provided characters from England, Denmark and France.
Kapraun has multiples of some M&M collectibles. While one character might still be in its box, another of the same character will be opened for use, which usually means playtime. Many of the items are toys and should be available for children, he said, but there are some meant for adults.
One collectible consists of three M&M characters that stand atop one another. When connected to the phone line and a telephone call is received, the characters light up, move and repeat, “It’s your phone. It might be the president calling.”
Kapraun said his M&M collection has contributed to his post-retirement happiness.
That’s exactly what Barbara wants for her husband.
“It gives him something to do," she said. "I can’t complain. I had a huge collection of decorative tin cans and salt and pepper shakers. We enjoy collecting. It’ll be hard to part with, but we’ll have to eventually.”
Until that time comes, Kapraun is content to sell some of his characters and buy more of those he does not yet possess.
And he will forever be an "M&M guy."
