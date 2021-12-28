Makenzy Mack, of Jacksonville, was among the over 1,000 Midwestern State University students recognized for academic excellence in the fall 2021 semester.
Midwestern State University recognized a total of 1,036 honor students. The President's Honor Roll included 369 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 302 students and the Dean's Honor Roll included 365 students.
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
A student who completes a 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.