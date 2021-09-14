Kathy Davidson, on behalf of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, presented certificates and plaques to three members of the Jacksonville Police Department Sept. 10. Officer Noah Acker (from left), Corporal Ronnie Clayborne and Officer Justin Phillips were recognized for their efforts in locating impaired drivers.
MADD recognizes Jacksonville police officers
- Courtesy photo
Ray Ploof, 61, passed away in his home in Jacksonville, TX, Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born in Burlington Vermont August 20, 1960. Ray was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a talented machinist who worked in maintenance. He was well loved by everyone he met. Left to cherish …
