The regular January meeting of Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has been canceled, according to Chapter Regen Linda Jones, of Jacksonville. The decision was made due to the current surge of active COVID-19 cases in the area.
The chapter’s meetings are generally held beginning at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, September through May, at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville, Texas.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American Independence is eligible to join the DAR.
For more information about NSDAR go to the national web site at dar.org or contact local chapter regent Linda Jones by phone, 903-339-1040, or e-mail, lindaj75@suddenlink.net.
