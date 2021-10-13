The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is planning to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct.14, at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville. Standard COVID-19 virus precautions will be observed. No refreshments will be served.
The program theme chosen for October is American History and American Indians. The program, “The Trail of Tears,” will be presented by Past Chapter Regent and current Registrar Eunice Jackson of Jacksonville.
New chapter officers were elected last spring to serve through May 2023. The new officers are:
Linda Jones of Jacksonville, chapter regent;
Vivian Cates of Alto, vice-regent;
Billie Nielsen of Jacksonville, chaplain;
Betty Jo Miller of Jacksonville, recording secretary;
Linda Huffaker of Jacksonville; corresponding secretary;
Linda Risinger of Reklaw, treasurer;
Eunice Jackson of Jacksonville, registrar;
Deborah Burkett PhD of Mixon, chapter historian;
Wendy Sanders, librarian/curator;
Past Regent Patricia Bales of Reklaw, chapter parliamentarian.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join DAR.
For more information about NSDAR, visit the national website at dar.org or contact local chapter regent Linda Jones by phone, 903-339-1040, or e-mail, lindaj75dar@yahoo.com.
