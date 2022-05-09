The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville, Texas, according to Chapter Regent Linda Jones of Jacksonville.
Chapter Chaplain Billie Nielson, of Jacksonville, is in charge of organizing a special ceremony to honor four chapter members who died in the past year. Family members of the four deceased chapter members have been invited to attend the chapter meeting and to participate in the program remembering their relative.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information about NSDAR, go to the national web site at dar.org or contact local chapter regent Linda Jones by phone, 903-339-1040, or e-mail lindaj75@suddenlink.net.
