The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville.
The program theme chosen for December is American Heritage. The program will be a Christmas music piano concert performed by D’Anne Tillman, pianist at First Baptist Church of Mixon.
Hostess for the meeting is Wendy Sanders of Frankston. Coffee and cookies will be served following the meeting.
In October, the chapter officially adopted The Highway 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St., Jacksonville, for their National Day of Service Project.
DAR members celebrate a “National DAR Day of Service” each year on the anniversary of the organization’s founding, Oct. 11. NSDAR was founded on the ideals of service and members have been dedicated to giving back to their communities through volunteer initiatives ever since.
Chapter Regent Linda Jones and Chapter Corresponding Secretary Linda Huffaker, both of Jacksonville, recently completed this chapter service project by delivering brown paper lunch bags of donated personal care items to be given to people when they leave the mission.
The Highway 69 Mission, a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, was founded by Billy Bateman in 2018 as a faith based non-profit organization that offers separate overnight lodging for men and women, food, showers and Bible Study to the homeless in the Jacksonville area. A brief description of the mission’s work and contact information can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website, jacksonvilletexas.com.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information about NSDAR, visit the national website, dar.org, or contact local chapter regent Linda Jones by phone, 903-339-1040, or e-mail, lindaj75@suddenlink.net.
