The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. Standard Covid-19 virus precautions will be observed.
The program theme chosen for November is National Defense.
Past chapter officer Mary Tyler, of Jacksonville, will present the program, “From the Plains to the White House.”
Under Commemorative Events, the day of the chapter meeting, Nov. 11, will be noted as the annual observance of Veteran’s Day.
In October, the chapter officially decided for their DAR National Day of Service Project to collect and donate travel size personal care items to the Highway 69 Mission, 203 North Jackson Street, Jacksonville. The chapter will place the collected items into brown paper lunch bags which will be given by the mission to each homeless person when they leave the facility.
DAR members celebrate a “National DAR Day of Service” each year on the anniversary of the organization’s founding – Oct. 11. NSDAR was founded on the ideals of service and members have been dedicated to giving back to their communities through volunteer initiatives ever since.
The Highway 69 Mission, a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, was founded by Billy Bateman in 2018 as a faith based non-profit organization that offers separate overnight lodging for men and women, food, and showers to the homeless in the Jacksonville area. A brief description of the mission’s work and contact information can be found on the Chamber’s website, jacksonvilletexas.com by typing Hwy 69 Mission into the search box.
Bateman said in conversations with NSDAR members that many times the mission is the last resource for the emergency needs of the homeless in Jacksonville. Bateman also stated that the hospitals send the homeless to the mission and the Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department bring homeless people to the mission, as they have no place else to go.
New NSDAR chapter officers were elected last spring to serve through May 2023. New officers include Linda Jones, of Jacksonville, chapter Regent; Vivian Cates, of Alto, Vice-Regent; Billie Nielsen, of Jacksonville, chaplain; Betty Jo Miller, of Jacksonville, recording secretary; Linda Huffaker, of Jacksonville, corresponding secretary; Linda Risinger, of Reklaw, treasurer, Eunice Jackson, of Jacksonville, registrar; Deborah Burkett, of Mixon, chapter historian; Wendy Sanders, of Frankston, librarian/curator; and Past Regent Patricia Bales, of Reklaw, chapter parliamentarian.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
For more information about NSDAR visit the national website, dar.org, or contact local chapter regent Linda Jones by phone, 903-339-1040, or e-mail, lindaj75@suddenlink.net.
