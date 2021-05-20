Midwestern State University recognized 1,089 honor students for the Spring 2021 semester. The President's Honor Roll included 385 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 317 students, and the Dean's Honor Roll included 387 students.
Makenzy Mack of Jacksonville, who is studying respiratory care, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
To be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must complete 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 with no grade lower than C. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
