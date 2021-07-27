The Jacksonville Fire Department hosted Splash Day at Nichols Green Park Saturday, July 24.
The firemen had set up a ladder truck to spray additional water on the splash pad area for those enjoying a little water fun. They also served free hot dogs and snow cones.
While the day was meant for fun, a conversation with Firefighter/Paramedic Paul Hatch indicated that too much sun could cause heat exhaustion, of which, the end result could be heat stroke.
Hatch noted that individuals should be aware of the temperatures and heat indexes and avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day, if at all possible.
For those who must be outside, he suggests taking frequent breaks and drink lots of water.
“Stay away from cokes, caffeine,” Hatch said. “Caffeine is a diuretic which actually helps rid your body of fluids.”
The very first sign of heat exhaustion, according to Hatch, is if someone who has been outside sweating, suddenly stops sweating. Red-face, nausea and vomiting are also signs. If it progresses, heat exhaustion can even lead to an altered mental state.
“The body is trying to compensate, so it’s trying to shut certain things down which causes the altered mental state,” Hatch said. “It is very serious, which can lead to heat stroke. It’s the end result of heat exhaustion, which is a very bad thing. Pretty much, it’s a hospital trip with lots of fluid resuscitation.”
While individuals can recover fairly quickly from heat exhaustion with medical intervention, heat stroke can take weeks to recover, according to Hatch.
To avoid heat exhaustion, he suggested wearing light-weight clothing; limiting activities to early mornings or late evenings; rehydrating with water, Gatorade or Pedialyte; and paying attention to humidity levels as well as the temperatures.
By taking precautions, one can enjoy outdoor summer fun without the negative consequences.
