DeLeigh Haley, RN and CEO of UT Health Jacksonville, along with Chief of Staff Dr. Courtney Rose, celebrated the “A” rating from the Leapfrog Group and thanked the hospital staff for their efforts which made the distinction possible.
“They are the ones who actually made this recognition happen. Without their efforts, we would not have been able to achieve the Leapfrog safety grade of ‘A’,” Haley said. “Ultimately, because of their efforts, one of the safest hospitals in the United States is here in Jacksonville, Texas.”
During the brief remarks offered by Haley and Rose, it was noted that the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to asses a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their. Grades are assigned to over 2,600 acute-care hospitals in the nation.
“We are extremely grateful to you, our caregivers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” Haley said.
“UT Health hospitals were the only hospitals in the region to receive this national distinction,” Rose said.
In a tangible expression of gratitude, a come-and-go reception was provided Wednesday afternoon where employees could enjoy refreshments, a moment outside and a simple, if brief, break from their duties. Drawings were held for several small gift items which were given away.
Dr. Larry Cunningham, a hospitalist specializing in pulmonology and critical care medicine, oversees the ICU, or intensive care unit.
He described the corovavirus pandemic as making his job as much as five to 10 times more difficult due to the number of patients and the severity of their condition.
“COVID is really like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Cunningham said. “Therapies were evolving as patients were being treated.”
“It was frustrating in the beginning to not have the questions and the answers. The system was very responsive in providing our facility with all of the standard and latest treatments for the COVID virus,” Cunningham said. “The other thing that people don’t realize is that we, here in Jacksonville, acted as a reserve center for COVID patients because all of the beds in the rest of the system were occupied by COVID patients. We would get the overflow from smaller, rural hospitals who didn’t have an ICU or didn’t have physicians who were comfortable or who had any expertise. “
He was very commending of all the hospital staff regarding their response to and their work during the pandemic.
“I can’t say enough. From the hospital administration to the medical staff to the nursing staff and emergency room personnel, I couldn’t say enough good things about them,” Cunningham said.
Haley echoed Cunningham’s sentiments.
“For what they have endured and conquered and thrived through this past year and including the beginning of 2021, I could not be any prouder of them. Again, they are the ones, because of their efforts, that have made this happen.”
