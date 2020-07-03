A search of a Jacksonville residence early this morning has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old man, who was charged with engaging in criminal activity.
Cayden Lyons is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to a release from Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
No city of residence was given for Lyons, who also was discovered to have a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Lyons’ arrest is the result of an investigation by the department, a “joint operation (that) is the culmination of weeks’ worth of investigations,” Williams said, adding that it “is just the first step in arresting individuals engaged in illegal activities in the Jacksonville area.
The arrest took place at about 4:45 a.m. Friday, July 3, when Jacksonville police and members of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department executed a search and arrest warrant on a residence in the 600 block of Nacogdoches St. in Jacksonville.
They were assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Department, along with members of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center. The East Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) is comprised of units from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations, Special Operations and numerous local law enforcement agencies, Williams said, adding that “we are very appreciative of the support from our law enforcement partners.”
The case remains under investigation.
