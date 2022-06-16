John Wesley Allen, Jr. was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 in the 369th Judicial District Court of Cherokee County.
The guilty verdict was reached by jurors Wednesday evening after deliberating less than two hours, according to the District Attorney’s office. The jury heard testimony over a day and a half regarding the defendant’s sexual abuse of the child over a period of seven years.
The defendant was in his mid-50s when he sexually abused the child, beginning when the victim was six years old and lasting until age 13. He opted for the jury to assess his punishment and following a 20-minute deliberation, the jury returned a verdict of life in prison.
Judge Michael Davis, who presided over the case, admonished the defendant during sentencing stating his deplorable abuse will not only affect the victim for life, bur the defendant’s own family as well, according to a statement from the District Attorney’s office.
The defendant was represented by Clay Thomas. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey and District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth, Jr.
The District Attorney’s Office expressed thanks to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Cherokee County Children’s Advocacy Center and Harold’s House in Lufkin.
