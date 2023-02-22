Jesse Ray Schmidt was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Second Judicial District Court of Cherokee County. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. The victims were under the age of 14.
The charges stem from incidents occurring on or about July 1, 2021 through Aug. 30, 2021.
On Aug. 30, two children from Rusk were reported missing to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. They had last been seen at home with Schmidt, who was living with the family at the time. Law enforcement was able to track Schmidt’s phone to the Kilgore area, but were unable to locate him or the children.
After an Amber Alert, issued early the following morning, a tip was received that the children had been seen in the Kilgore Walmart. Kilgore Police were notified and later reviewed security camera footage. Schmidt and the two children outside Motel 6 in Kilgore.
“Finding them safe within 24 hours of them going missing, our department and the other agencies really stepped up and put out the effort to make sure these kids were found safe and eventually returned back to their family,” Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said at the time.
The District Attorney’s Office expressed thanks to those who assisted with the investigation, including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Brent Dickson, Alma Creel and Gina Battley, Texas Ranger Nic Castle, Kilgore Police Department and the late Texas Ranger, Tim Hatch.
The Honorable Judge R. Chris Day presided over the case. Representing the State was District Attorney, Elmer C. Beckworth, of Rusk. Representing the defendant was Sean Hightower.
