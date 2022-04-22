Man's body found in southern Rusk, investigation under way

RUSK – The Rusk Police Department is investigating the death of an unidentified male whose body was found on Friday.
The body was found in the vicinity of Martin Luther King and Dixon Street in Rusk. This is in the southern part of the city north of Loop 343.
According to a release on social media by the Rusk Police Department, MLK from Center Street to Collins Street is closed at this time due to the on-going investigation. The public is asked to avoid traveling in this area if possible.
Officials don't believe that the public is in danger at this time.
NOTE: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
