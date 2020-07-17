Many Metroplex school districts delay in-person learning

It will be on-line instruction only, at least to start off the new school year next month, for many school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Dallas County Health and Human Service officials have ordered all public and private schools in the county to refrain from in-person learning until after Sept. 7, as the area continues to be one of the hot spots for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Texas.
In the past 24 hours, school districts in Plano, Allen, Frisco, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster have all announced their respective plans to begin with online instruction only.
Students that have opted for in-person learning will be returning to the classrooms between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 in these districts.
Athletics, clubs and academic organizations cannot meet until in-person classes resume.
