The final tally of the March 1 Primary Election will determine all Cherokee County positions on the ballot, as there is no Democrat currently running for any of the open seats. A majority of the candidates are running unopposed, but four races are contested including County Judge, and Justices of the Peace, for Precincts 2, 3 and 4.
Voters who would like to determine the outcome of local county elections, but identify as Democrats, may vote in the Republican primary. There are, of course, drawbacks to doing so. First, should a runoff occur for any party, once a person has voted in a Republican primary, that individual may only vote in a Republican runoff election. If a person has not voted in the Primary Election and there are runoff elections, that individual may still choose which party’s runoff election in which he or she will participate.
A second disadvantage for Democrats voting in a Republican Primary in order to determine local representatives, is that there is no opportunity to elect the Democratic state or federal representatives for the November General Election ballot.
Cherokee County leads in early voting participation, according to the election data for Thursday, Feb. 24. Numbers from Friday, Feb. 25, the final day of early voting, were not available at the time of publication.
Cherokee County’s participation rate was recorded at 12.06%. The three counties with just over 10% participation were Nacogdoches, 10.95% Anderson, 10.77%; and Smith, 10.36%. These were followed by Rusk County, 8.9%; Angelina, 8.5%, and Houston, 7.8%.
Cherokee County’s participation rate includes 10.54% votes Republican and 1.52% Democrat.
The 10.54% recorded during early voting, exceeded the 9.08% total participation rate in the November 2021 State Amendments election, but is less than a third of the overall 34.41% participation in the 2020 Primary election.
A total of 3,400 people, or 96% of those who voted in Cherokee County, choose to cast their ballots in person. The 140 ballots received by mail were four percent of the total vote.
The total number of mail-in ballots requested for this primary was 313, compared to the approximately 520 absentee ballot requests for the 2018 Primary election, according to the Cherokee County Election Office. Of the current 313 requests, 40 were rejected. The majority, 28, were declined due to their arrival after the deadline. Only 12 were rejected due to other causes such as not listing the party for the Primary or failing to include required identification information.
“I believe the reason for the number of rejected applications is due to the new Senate Bill 1 laws that require application and the voted ballot carrier envelope to contain the voter’s driver’s license number or last four of their social. It must also match what we have on file for their voter registration,” stated Kandace Herring, Cherokee County Elections Administrator. “Being that it is a new rule and voters are not used to it, a lot of application and ballots are have to be returned to the voter for corrective actions.”
One reason for the smaller amount of absentee applications, according to the election office, is one of the political parties did not send out applications to known voters of the party.
“So many voters are used to getting an application without realizing that it is an annual form they must complete, because in the past they received the application from a certain party or candidate,” Herring stated.
Herring added that comments from voters indicated a lack of trust in the postal system, which may also account for the decline in mail-in ballot applications.
The following polling places, by precinct, will be open Election Day:
• 12 – Gallatin Community Center, 918 Chandler St., Rusk;
• 13 – Rocky Springs Baptist Church, 653 F.M. 1910 W., Jacksonville;
• 14 – Craft Baptist Church, 245 CR 1629, Jacksonville;
• 15 – First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville;
• 22 – Shady Grove Church of Christ, 471 F.M. 2962 S., Rusk;
• 23 – Salem Baptist Church, 1500 F.M. 241, Rusk;
• 24 – Rusk Church of Christ, 397 S. Main, Rusk;
• 25 – The River Church – Wells, 198 Rusk Ave., Wells;
• 26 – The River Church – Alto, 595 Marcus St., Alto;
• 27 – Stella Hill Library, 200 San Antonio St, Alto;
• 28 – Maranatha Community Center, 214 CR 2131, Rusk;
• 32 – Mt. Selman Methodist, 135 CR 3701, Jacksonville;
• 33 – Eastlake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Lane, Bullard;
• 34 – First Baptist Mixon, 4975 F.M. 177, Troup;
• 35 – Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville;
• 36 – New Hope Baptist, 12580 F.M. 747 S., Jacksonville;
• 37 – Precinct 3 Building, 7500 Hwy 79 W., Jacksonville;
• 38 – Precinct 3 Building, 7500 Hwy 79 W., Jacksonville;
• 42 – North Bolton Christian Church, 702 N. Bolton, Jacksonville;
• 43 – Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville;
• 44 – Afton Grove Baptist, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville;
• 45 – New Summerfield First Baptist Church, 201 Church St. Jacksonville;
• 46 – Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110, Troup;
• 47 – First Baptist Church Ponta, 7282 Hwy 110 N., Jacksonville;
• 48 – Concord Cumberland Presbyterian, 212 CR 4705, Troup.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m on Primary Election Day Tuesday, March 1.
