Concluding Women’s History Month, the Cherokee County Women with Purpose committee posed with the proclamation declaring March 29 Women’s History Day in Cherokee County. During March, the Women of Purpose highlighted three “Women Who Made History,” with articles appearing in this publication. Those women were N. Sue Alexander, Julie Boren-Huesser and Brenda Dominy.
The proclamation, signed by Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis, acknowledges American women of every race, class and ethnic background have made historic contributions to the growth and strength of our nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways. The proclamation further states women have, for the nation:
• played a critical economic, cultural and social role in every sphere;
• played a unique role throughout history by providing the majority of the volunteer labor force,
• been important in the establishment of early charitable, philanthropic and cultural institutions;
• served as early leaders in the forefront of every major progressive social change movement,
• courageously served in the military, and
• been leaders in securing their own rights, the abolitionist movement, emancipation movement, industrial labor movement, civil rights movement and other movements, especially the peace movement.
The document concludes that “despite these contributions, the role of American women in history has been consistently overlooked and undervalued, in the literature, teaching and study of American history.
Cherokee County Women of Purpose was formed in 2016 by a local group of women who recognized the importance for women to acknowledge and honor one another. Having served on similar a similar committee in Tyler, Regina Brown invited a few sister-friends to a meeting to explain the vision of an annual Women’s History Month recognition program for Jacksonville and Cherokee County.
The original committee consisted predominately of women who had been recognized for Women’s History Month during the prior three years by In His Image Ministry, a mentor program for adolescent girls, founded by Brown in 2013. The Women’s History Month program had been conducted at the Jacksonville Public Library and was presented under the umbrella of the mentor program, recognizing five local women each year.
“The original purpose of the event was to promote Women’s History Month awareness and expose young ladies involved in the program to positive female role models within the local community,” Brown stated. “The hope is that women are able to successfully work together while respecting each others differences, cultural, race, religious and political.”
Being neither a non-profit or for-profit organization, sponsorships and tickets sold to the annual dinner pay for the cost to host the event each year. The committee selects a non-profit organization to donate any remaining funds once the cost of banquet has been paid. The chosen charitable organization is usually one that focuses on the needs of women and children.
Cherokee County Women with Purpose continue to promote cultural diversity, both in the composition of the committee and the selection of women who are honored.
