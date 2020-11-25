The Bullard High School Panther Marching Band received First Division "Superior" ratings from all three Judges at the UIL Region 21 Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The three judges gave written comments on the band’s performance at the competition hosted at Carthage High School.
“This band is full of great players, very good sounds from each player, nice band sound, good music and good drill design, your drill has a high level of difficulty and is well done! Great job band, congratulations!” Adjudicator Chris Brannan wrote.
The second judge also noted the band’s sound and specifics regarding marching capability.
“Very nice fundamental brass sound throughout the group, low brass was stellar, good job percussion, nice consistent stride and foot placement, enjoyed your performance, congratulations!” Shaka Hawkins wrote.
Similar to the first two judges, the final judge commented on the band’s sound as well.
“Nice band ensemble sounds, good quality! Fine job percussion! Good marching fundamental execution, nice drill concept and design, very nice performance, I enjoyed it!” Adjudicator Jonathan Kelly wrote.
The Panther Marching Band advanced to the first ever UIL State Military Marching Band Championships. This is the inaugural year for the UIL Military State contest and will be held on the campus of Pine Tree High School in Longview on Wednesday, Dec. 9. There will be no ratings and each band will get a numerical score to choose the top 5 bands in the state and the eventual UIL State Military Marching Band Champion.
“We thank the Bullard community for their overwhelming support of the band program all year long. Also, we thank the faculty, administration and staff of Bullard I.S.D. for their tremendous support of the Panther Bands. In addition, we give a special thanks to the Band Boosters and all band parents for their incredible commitment to the band program and each student. We know we could not be successful without your support,” Gary Jordan said.
The Bullard High School Panther Band is directed by Gary Jordan and assisted by Samantha Clendenny.
The Rusk Eagle Marching Band participated in the UIL competition at Carthage High School last Wednesday as well. Also performing as a military style marching band, the group earned a Division 2 rating and will not advance to the state competition.
A comment on the Rusk High School Facebook page read in part, “We are so proud of all the hard work each of these students and directors have put in all year during this crazy season.”
The Rusk Eagle Marching Band is directed by Gehrig Blankenship. Assistant Directors include Matthew Foster and Brittany Yates.
Although allowed to enter competition to receive ratings, Class 1A, 3A and 5A schools do not advance to state competition during even numbered years.
Troup, Class 3A, earned First Division ratings from all three judges at the UIL Region 21 contest last week. The Troup Tiger Band achieved an overall First Division “Superior” rating for their performance for the third year in a row.
The Tiger Band is directed by Robert Castillo who is assisted by Ryan McInturff and Kailee Weaver.
The Jacksonville Fighting Indian Marching Band, Class 5A, earned First Division ratings from two of the three judges. The final rating was Second Division, but the band received an overall First Division rating for their performance.
The Jacksonville band is led by Director Donnie Barrier. Assistant Directors are Preston Long and Preston Parker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.