The Jacksonville Marine Corps League #1381 was established July 13, 2011. Full membership is available to any USMC active duty or veteran, or USN FMF corpsman or chaplain. Other branches of service and civilians are welcome to join as Associate Members. Meetings are held monthly.
The Jacksonville Marine Corps has been responsible for the USMC Toys for Tots campaign in this area, providing over 4,900 toys to 948 children. The Corps also provides a military honor guard for funerals of honorably discharged Veterans, when requested.
The Jacksonville Marine Corps maintains a high-water and rough terrain rescue truck, a former military Deuce and a half, and a Vietnam era ambulance.
The Corps involvements in the community include instruction to the Cherokee County 4-H shooting team, flag-folding instruction for Cub Scout #403, provision of an honor guard for the annual Flag Day ceremony and retirement ceremonies for retired or damaged American flags.
“It is an honor to become a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and to be recognized for our participation in this community,” Jacksonville Marine Corps League #1381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.