Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as MLK Day, is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January. This year, the date falls on Jan. 18.
In observance of the holiday, many area entities will be closed.
As a federal holiday, post offices and banks will close for MLK Day.
Cherokee County offices, as well as city offices throughout the county, will also be closed.
The Jacksonville and Rusk Chambers of Commerce will close.
All seven school districts within Cherokee County will observe the holiday.
Trash pick-up by Republic Services will not be affected.
First observed in 1986, MLK Day was designated as a national day of service by Congress in 1994, AmeriCorps was charged with leading the effort, according to americorps.gov. The website calls MLK Day a “day on, not a day off,” noting it is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.
For ways to volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic or to find volunteer opportunities, visit americorps.gov.
