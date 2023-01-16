Many are familiar with the following quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., the prominent civil rights leader of the 1950s and ‘60s.
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."
The quote is derived from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. in August 1963.
Another quote from that same speech, but perhaps lesser known, is “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred."
This quote may be considered just as apropos today in our hyper-polarized society as it was when King fought for the civil rights of Black Americans.
Other quotes from King include:
• "True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice." – 1957 book, Stride Toward Freedom
• "If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” – 1960 address at Spelman College
• “Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – 1963 book, Strength to Love
• “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” – Strength to Love
• “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” – 1963 Letter from the Birmingham Jail
• “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” – from a 1964 speech in St. Louis
The inspirational Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. The third Monday of January has been designated a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Day, in his honor and remembrance.
