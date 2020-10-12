Mary Bungar crowned homecoming queen at Bullard

BULLARD — Mary Bungar was crowned Homecoming 2020 Queen on Friday night at Bullard Panther Stadium during a meaningful on-field ceremony. Crowning Miss Bungar was last year's queen Jolee Dixon.
The evening ended with the Panther football successfully opening conference play by coming from behind to soundly defeat Canton, 41-24.
Bullard's quest for a district championship will continue this Friday when the Panthers travel to Brownsboro to take on the Bears.
Bullard is 5-2, 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.