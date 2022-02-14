The Cherokee County Master Gardeners will present their annual Spring Conference Saturday, Feb. 22.
The conference, slated from 1 to 4 p.m., will be hosted at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville.
Speakers and their topics include:
• Skip Richter, Brazos CEA-Horticulture – 10 Common Landscape Mistakes;
• Kim Benton, Cherokee CEA-Horticulture – Fruit Tree Selection in East Texas;
• Jay White, Texas Gardener Magazine – Pest Free Organically
Vendors, including the Texas Gardener Magazine and Alcatraz Plant farm, will be present with items from gardening books to plants available for purchase.
Door prizes, donated by local businesses, will be given throughout the conference.
“It’s been great how local businesses support the extension agents and the master gardeners,” Benton said.
The cost of the conference is $15 per person and can be paid by cash or check at the door.
For more information about the Cherokee County AgriLife Extension Office, visit the website, cherokee.agrilife.org, or the Cherokee County – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Facebook page.
For more information on the Cherokee County Master Gardeners, visit the Master Gardener’s page on the Extension Office website, under the Horticulture tab, or go directly to cherokee.agrilife.org/horticulture/master-gardeners/. The Cherokee County Master Gardener Association also maintains a Facebook page under the name of the organization.
