Two downtown businesses availed themselves of the programs offered by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. JEDCO’s financial assistance programs include the Downtown Redevelopment Program, Facade Program and Demolition Program.
Neighbors Coffee and Vine on Main recently availed themselves of the Facade and Downtown Redevelopment Programs, moving into previously vacant buildings on Main St. and bringing new business to the downtown area.
Neighbors Coffee was awarded the full amount of both programs, totaling $55,000. Neighbors Coffee is owned by Ben and Emily Casey and Zach and Jessey Woodson. The business is located at 223 S. Main and opened in January of this year.
Vine on Main, owned by Jennifer Darr, was awarded $46,097.10 in total funds from the two programs. Vine on Main is located at 218 S. Main. and held its grand opening Aug. 31, 2021.
The assistance programs are intended to incentivize business investment in Jacksonville.
The Facade Program provides a maximum of $5,000 in matching funds for exterior improvements to commercial structures for completing agreed upon enhancements for those businesses that meet eligibility criteria. Reimbursement is made once the approved project is completed.
The Downtown Redevelopment Program, also a matching grant program, allows up to $50,000 to be reimbursed to a business for a dilapidated, underutilized or vacant building located within the downtown area as outlined by JEDCO.
For more information about Neighbors Coffee, visit neighborscoffeetx.com or the shop’s Facebook page.
For more information on Vine on Main, visit the boutique’s Facebook page.
For more information on JEDCO or the programs offered, visit jacksonvilletxedc.com or contact the office by calling 903-586-2102 or by email to jedco@jedcotx.com. The JEDCO offices are located at 309 E. Commerce St.
