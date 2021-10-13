ETCOG is pleased to announce the new Board and Executive Committee officers serving for fiscal year 2022 and Executive Committee members serving a two-year term beginning Oct. 2021. The ETCOG Board of Directors appoints the Executive Committee responsible for carrying out the policies, programs, and services established by the Board on behalf of our 14-county region.
Board Officers include:
Chairman - Camp County Judge A.J. Mason
1st Vice Chairman - Lindale Councilman Bob Tardiff
2nd Vice Chairman - Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield
3rd Vice Chairman - Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks
Secretary/Treasurer - Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton
New Executive Committee Terms are:
Anderson County - Judge Robert Johnston
Camp County - Judge A.J. Mason
Harrison County - Commissioner William Hatfield
Rusk County - Commissioner Robert Kuykendall
Van Zandt County - Commissioner Tim West
Wood County - Mayor Randy Dunn
On September 23, ETCOG held its 101st Semi-Annual Board of Director's Meeting, where the fiscal year 2022 budget, totaling $84.4 million, was approved.
"I remain grateful for the Board's continuing support as we seek to become the organization it wants us to be. While we cannot meet every need, we will always strive to do our very best every time you call on any member of the ETCOG Team. I look forward to another year in your service," said ETCOG's Executive Director, David Cleveland.
