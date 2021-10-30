Cherokee County Commissioner Precinct 4 Billy McCutcheon has announced his campaign for re-election.
McCutcheon has been married to Tammy McCutcheon for 33 years, has one daughter, Kandyce James, and one son, Duston McCutcheon, and six wonderful grandchildren.
He is a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, born and raised in New Summerfield.
McCutcheon retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in2017.
After being elected Commissioner in 2018, he has had the privilege to serve the citizens in Pricinct 4 and Cherokee County.
McCutcheon requests your continued support in moving forward and is excited in sharing he changes and accomplishments that has been made during the last three-and-a-half years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.