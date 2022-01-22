The Jacksonville McDonald’s, located at 402 S. Jackson, recognized and celebrated the 15 years of service by employees Armando Marroquin and Geno Arriaga.
“They’re like family,” said McDonald’s store owner Lynann Young. “If we don’t recognize them, I don’t know who’s going to.”
Although Arriaga’s time with McDonald’s predates Young, Arriaga’s 15 years since Young’s purchase of the store was recognized. She has worked and continues to be part of the kitchen crew.
Arriaga said she was happy to be recognized and feels welcome at her place of employment.
Marroquin started his career with McDonald’s as part of the crew at age 16. He is a New Summerfield graduate, who attended college as well as the McDonald’s training required to become manager, the position in which he now serves.
He said he feels the same as Arriaga, happy to be recognized.
For more information about the Jacksonville McDonald’s, visit the McDonald’s (Jacksonville, TX) Facebook page or follow the link from there to the webpage.
