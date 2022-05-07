North Texas area McDonald’s restaurants will provide free breakfast to students taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test and their teachers from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10.
Children in third through eighth grade are invited to visit a participating McDonald’s restaurant in the North Texas area with a parent or legal aged guardian to receive a free breakfast that includes:
• Choice of: Egg McMuffin or Oatmeal
• Choice of: Apple Juice or Milk
• Apple Slices
“The testing period can be stressful, and we are proud to support students and teachers during this time,” said Keith Vanecek, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “This offer is available at McDonald’s restaurants across the North Texas area on May 10 so children throughout our community have the opportunity to start their morning with breakfast before their STAAR test.”
North Texas Area McDonald’s restaurants are also offering the same free breakfast to teachers, grades three through eight, with a valid school I.D. No coupon is necessary, but there is a limit of one breakfast per student or teacher only. This offer is valid in-restaurant and Drive Thru only. Student must be present and accompanied by a parent or legal aged guardian.
About McDonald’s of North Texas
McDonald’s of North Texas is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 350 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. McDonald’s of North Texas restaurants employ more than 17,500 people in the Greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Tyler community. Follow McDonald’s North Texas on Instagram @McDonaldsNorthTexas and Facebook @NorthTexasOperatorsAssociation.
