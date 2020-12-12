North Texas area McDonald’s owners are showing appreciation for teachers by offering free coffee this holiday season.
Every Monday in December, North Texas area McDonald’s Owner/Operators are inviting school teachers and staff to take a break with free coffee. The offer began Monday, Dec. 7, and will continue December 14, 21 and 28. Teachers and staff who present a valid school ID can continue to enjoy any size McCafé Premium Roast or iced coffee at participating restaurants in the North Texas area.
The offer can be redeemed with a carry out or Drive Thru order.
“As a former teacher and a mom with two children in elementary school, I understand how hard teachers and staff work,” said Keva Childress, a North Texas McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’re giving teachers, administrators, and staff free coffee to show our appreciation for everything they’re doing. We are so grateful for their commitment to educate the children in our communities and we hope a cup of McCafé coffee will make their day a little brighter this holiday season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.