In an effort to restore the blood supply shortage following Winter Storm Uri, McDonald’s North Texas, Dr. Pepper, and Carter BloodCare are hosting a series of blood drives in March and April. All donors who give blood in March and April will receive a coupon for a free medium crispy chicken sandwich combo meal courtesy of North Texas McDonald’s Owner/Operators.
“Last September, we partnered with Carter BloodCare to host over 90 blood drives throughout North Texas,” said David Floyd, a local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We’re so proud to continue this partnership in 2021, and help Carter BloodCare meet this essential need for our communities. As a special ‘thank you,’ we’re treating all donors to a McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal on us.”
The partnership will include dozens of blood drives in McDonald’s parking lots throughout North Texas, including our local Jacksonville location.
McDonald’s Jacksonville, 402 S. Jackson St., will host a blood drive 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 9.
Donors can sign up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/122814.
“All of us at Carter BloodCare are very appreciative of the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of North Texas for their generous support of our community blood program,” said Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare. “McDonald’s blood drives provide that support because of the location convenience and geographic reach of their restaurants. The recognition that McDonald’s famous brand brings to our blood drives is immeasurably valuable.”
Donors can also make an appointment online at one of Carter BloodCare’s community blood drives, at one of 25 donor centers, or by calling or texting 800-366-2834. All blood donors, no matter where they give blood, will receive a coupon for a free Medium Crispy Chicken Combo Meal.
Blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation. All successful donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. This is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. Visit carterbloodcare.org for more eligibility information.
Since the pandemic began, McDonald’s restaurants have increased safety precautions for crew and customers, including requiring temperature checks for all crew members prior to each shift, contactless payment, sanitizing restrooms and high-touch areas such as door handles and counters every 30 minutes, and requiring face coverings and gloves for all service employees.
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
McDonald’s of North Texas is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 350 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. McDonald’s of North Texas restaurants employ more than 17,500 people in the Greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Tyler community. Follow McDonald’s North Texas on Instagram @McDonaldsNorthTexas and Facebook @NorthTexasOperatorsAssociation.
