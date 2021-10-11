Past or present, we all know an exceptional educator. They inspire and champion the next generation, and over the last year, they have truly stepped up to support their communities, both inside and outside the classroom. That’s why McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators and showing appreciation with a free breakfast Thank You Meal.
“Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”
All educators - such as teachers, administrators and school staff - can simply head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast, on us! The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé® hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.
Taking our support of educators national through our Thank You Meal program will allow even more educators to be recognized, and is just a small token of our appreciation.
McDonald’s has a long history of supporting the local neighborhoods our restaurants call home - from offering free meals, supplies and financial assistance around natural disasters, to recognizing those who make our communities a better place each and every day.
Thank You Meals are offered at participating US McDonald’s Oct. 11-15. Valid ID required. Limit one per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit McDonalds.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.