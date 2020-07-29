McDonalds to close 200 restaurants in the U.S.

McDonalds announced on Tuesday that its earnings for the second quarter were down about 30 % worldwide.
The second quarter covers the months of April, May and June, a period of time that coronavirus lockdowns affected many countries in the world.
McDonalds said that it plans to close 200 restaurants in the U.S., with about half of these units being located in side Walmarts.
Company officials are optimistic towards the future, with a greater emphasis to be placed on the always-tough breakfast market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.