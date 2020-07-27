McDonald's to require masks for those entering restaurants

Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's, USA said on Friday that beginning Saturday, anyone entering one of its restaurants will have to wear a face covering.
The announcement makes McDonald's the nation's largest restaurant chain to have made the decision.
Those not having a mask will be given on at no charge. Customer who refuse to wear a mask will be directed to a designated pickup spot, which will be a safe distance away from other customers, while their order is prepared.
“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering,” Erlinger said.
The company plans to provide training for staff to help them address the new policy “in a friendly and positive way” and will share resources for employees who want to revisit de-escalation training.
McDonald's dining rooms will remain closed for at least another month, according to the news release.
