McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its fall 2020 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
Boone Evens of Bullard received Honorable Mention.
McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor's and pre-professional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education. It was ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report on its "Best Colleges" list and recognized for the sixth year in a row as a "Great College to Work For" in the Chronicle of Higher Education.
