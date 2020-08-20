Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers in Rusk

Meals on Wheels currently is looking for drivers for the Rusk route.
The purpose of Meals on Wheels is to deliver fresh, nutritious meals to the elderly, disabled and homebound, who might otherwise not receive a good meal.
The openings are for volunteers.
Meals on Wheels says it is rewarding to know that you are helping others.
If you are interested in this opening, full-time or part time, please call Sarah Welch (903) 445-0444 (cell), or at (903) 743-5351.
