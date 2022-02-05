Editor's Note: Primary elections are set for Tuesday, March 1, and the Progress has reached out to candidates in the contested races to give voters an introduction to the people on the ballot. The questions posed to each candidate for county judge will be printed here, in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Candidates for Justice of the Peace, Precincts 2, 3 and 4 will be featured in next week’s editions.
Chris Davis:
Why are you seeking re-election as County Judge?
I am seeking reelection as Cherokee County Judge because I genuinely care about Cherokee County and all of its citizens. I love my job and the interaction it allows me to have with so many unique and wonderful people. The people, our values, the resources, and the history of our county is what makes it such a wonderful place and I am seeking re-election to preserve these things.
What have you accomplished as County Judge and what more would you like to do if re-elected?
Everything that I have accomplished as County Judge has been done through cooperation with our other elected and appointed officials. County government requires all its parts to work together in order to run efficiently. These accomplishments are sometimes made more difficult to achieve as new people are elected with different ideas and goals. Cherokee County has been able to remain financially sound almost doubling our fund balance while lowering the tax rate over the past two years. We have been able to do this while still meeting the needs of our citizens and preparing for the future. During the recent pandemic I have been able to keep my court docket current while addressing the health and safety concerns of all litigants. We are currently experiencing growth in our county. We are working to meet the challenges this growth brings by working on the expansion of broadband, our airport, roads, law enforcement needs, and elections. Seeing these goals completed is something I look forward to accomplishing.
Please list your current local involvements (clubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
Currently I serve on the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group that addresses our areas future water needs. I was appointed by Governor Rick Perry to the East Texas Regional Review Committee. I also serve on the East Texas Council of Governments Chief Elected Officials Board (which oversees Workforce Operations and assesses regional needs in transportation, mental health, and other issues that are important to our fourteen county council of government). I was appointed as trustee for the Texas County and District Retirement System by Governor Abbott. I am an active member of the A. Frank Smith United Methodist Church.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you as County Judge.
The voters of Cherokee County should support me in my bid for reelection as Cherokee County Judge because I have the education and experience to the job. Having a Bachelors of Applied Arts and Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University has given me the education I need. It was my honor to serve as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 for ten years from 1993 until 2003 while also serving as Municipal Judge for the City of Alto for 6 years. Working as your County Judge for 19 years has given me over 28 years of judicial experience and over 500 hours in Judicial Education.
Serving as your County Judge has been one of my greatest honors I have worked hard over the years to help anybody that came into my office no matter their situation in life. Being a public servant is just that and I have worked hard to be a good one. I truly believe that we live in one of the best places on Earth, a place that we all love. I want to continue working for you as your County Judge and would appreciate your vote.
Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Friday, Feb. 19, when polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Polls will be closed Sunday, Feb. 20, and again Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Early voting may be conducted at the Election Department offices, 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library , 526 E. Commerce St., in Jacksonville; or The River Church, 595 Marcus St., in Alto.
For questions, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by calling 903-683-9409, or send email to ea@cocherokee.org.
