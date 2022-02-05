Editor’s Note: Primary elections are set for Tuesday, March 1, and the Progress has reached out to candidates in the contested races to give voters an introduction to the people on the ballot. The questions posed to each candidate for county judge will be printed here, in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Candidates for Justice of the Peace, Precincts 2, 3 and 4 will be featured in next week’s editions.
Dean Dublin:
Why are you seeking election as County Judge?
I am running for County Judge to help Cherokee County grow. When my wife and I moved back to Jacksonville with our children, it was so that we could be more involved in our community. Since we have been back, I have been active on the JISD School Board and other areas of the community. Jacksonville and Cherokee County have been very good to my family today and in the past and I want to give back and work to make Cherokee County stronger and more prepared for the future. We need a plan for the future and to have buy-in from our citizens and leaders so that we can provide opportunities for future generations.
What do you wish to accomplish if elected as County Judge?
I have four goals that I want to accomplish in the next 4 years.
• Be more transparent in all that we do in Cherokee County.
• Form short and long term plan/goals for Cherokee County by working with the Commissioner’s Court and city leaders. I would like to see that we address job growth as part of the plan.
• Update our technology by focusing on IT software and hardware along with updated radio technology for our front line workers
• Work on an itemized plan to utilize The American Rescue Plan Funds that the county was awarded in June 2021.
Please list your current local involvements (clubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
• Serve as Deacon for Southside Church of Christ in Jacksonville
• Currently Board Secretary on the Jacksonville ISD School Board
• Work with Boy Scout Troop 366 in Bullard and in past with Troop 403 in Jacksonville
• Precinct 1 Director for Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition, Inc.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you as County Judge.
As the county judge, I will be a leader who works with others in a way that benefits the citizens of Cherokee County. Not everyone will vote for me, but when elected I will represent ALL in Cherokee County. I am a passionate person who wants to the do the right thing. Sometimes doing the right thing is not poplar, but I am willing to work hard to make sure everything we do is within the law and beyond reproach. I have a strong desire to improve our community for future generations. I have been taught by my parents that if I am to borrow something I should give it back in better condition than I received it. If the citizens allow me to serve as county judge, I will strive daily to make it a better place than when I began.
Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Friday, Feb. 19, when polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Polls will be closed Sunday, Feb. 20, and again Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Early voting may be conducted at the Election Department offices, 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library , 526 E. Commerce St., in Jacksonville; or The River Church, 595 Marcus St., in Alto.
For questions, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by calling 903-683-9409, or send email to ea@cocherokee.org.
