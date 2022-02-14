The Progress has reached out to candidates in contested races on the March 1 Primary ballot. In this final installment, questions posed to candidates for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace are presented here in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Amber Hood
Why are you seeking election as Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace?
I am seeking the position of Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 because I love working in the Justice of the Peace office and with the people of Precinct 2. I have been employed at the JP2 office since 2006 as the Court Clerk. With my knowledge and experience, I know that I can do the job.
Explain your educational background and/or experience that makes you the best candidate.
I am a graduate of Rusk High School. I have an associate’s degree from Tyler Junior College and am currently working to obtain my Bachelor in Business Administration. I am a certified Justice Court Clerk through the Texas Justice Court Training Center where I have been trained in criminal, civil and juvenile cases. I have 15 years personal experience in the Justice Court and have all of the knowledge and experience needed on all Justice Court procedures as well as the daily operations of the office. I have learned how to handle many different situations that have been brought to me in my position as court clerk. I have learned over the years that you have to be able to adapt to each thing and be able to communicate with many different types of people. No life experience can prepare you for many of the different situations that come through this office.
What do you hope to accomplish as Justice of the Peace?
I hope to continue to serve the public with the same professional, ethical and courteous service I have given for the last 15 years. I will continue to move cases through the court while ruling within the law and. With my experience, I can continue court proceedings on the first business day of January 2023 as I will be ready to go to work without having to learn the job.
Please list your current local involvements (cubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
I am a member of Sardis Baptist Church, Cherokee County Republican Women and the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2.
The voters will have confidence in me as JP2 because of my years of experience in the JP office. I am the only candidate that is experienced in the duties of the office. I know the law as it pertains to the court and what a Justice of the Peace can and cannot legally do. I will lead the court with honesty, fairness and integrity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.