The Progress has reached out to candidates in contested races on the March 1 Primary ballot. In this final installment, questions posed to candidates for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace are presented here in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Don McCormack
Why are you seeking election as Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace?
I am running for Precinct 2 JP because I have a strong desire to serve my community, neighbors and friends. I have always enjoyed working, being involved and having purpose. Doing the best I could at whatever I may have been involved in. I am not a politician nor do I seek that kind of life. I am seeking to make a contribution to my community.
Explain your educational background and/or experience that makes you the best candidate.
I have worked for Cherokee County for more than a decade as maintenance supervisor. Before I served Cherokee County, I worked with Solvay Polymer Company in Deer Park, Texas for 37 years as a maintenance supervisor for building and grounds for most of 20 years being responsible for a million dollar budget during that time. I served on the Board of Directors of Independence Parkway Federal Credit Union for 14 years and 2 of those years as President of the Board of Directors. I have attended San Jacinto Jr College. Also, attended Texas A & M fire school as a member of Solvay Fire Team and Rescue. I was involved for seven years with a traveling Blind Athlete Team the Houston Bombers, which was an education in itself.
I have had courses through Solvay Human Resource Dept. for managing employees through discipline and counseling theories. These broad experiences have taught me how to work with complex management details. With these experiences, I also dealt with a range of personalities, from easy to difficult.
What do you hope to accomplish as Justice of the Peace?
My desire as Judge presiding over the justice court people who use the court will recognize this as a court of common sense under my leadership. I want citizens to recognize that as Judge I will listen with attention to both side's viewpoints and be fair minded.
Please list your current local involvements (cubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
I attend 1st Baptist Church of Alto and am involved with several committees including the Audio video production and the Building committee. I also enjoy working with my neighbors. When disasters strike someone's home or property, we work together to resolve problems. Everything from watching out for our neighbors and assisting senior citizens that may need a lawn mowed to repairing plumbing, electrical problems or any issue that might come up. I also hold membership in the NRA.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2.
First of all I am not a politician, I have no allegiance to anyone except the citizens. My desire to serve my community, neighbors, and friends is strong and with your vote I will provide a balanced, fair and accessible court.
