The Progress has reached out to candidates in contested races on the March 1 Primary ballot. In this final installment, questions posed to candidates for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace are presented here in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Michael Goff
Why are you seeking election as Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace?
I would like to make a difference in my county by serving and listening to the citizens of Cherokee County.
I will work diligently for and with the people of Cherokee County and give them a voice. I will faithfully execute the duties of the office and will serve with honesty and equality. I feel I am the best candidate for Justice of the Peace. Pct. 2 and when elected, I will prove it to the citizens of Cherokee County.
Explain your educational background and/or experience that makes you the best candidate.
I have completed approximately three years towards a Criminal Justice degree and have plans to finish the required studies for completion of my degree this year. I have been in Law Enforcement for twenty years and have seen how the office of Justice of the Peace works. My Law Enforcement experience will also help me to make legal and equitable decisions as required by the office of Justice of the Peace.
What do you hope to accomplish as Justice of the Peace?
I would be fair, and the people of Cherokee County know that I am fair, so when citizens leave the Justice of the Peace Office, they will know they were treated with respect. I would like to see more technology used in Cherokee County to ensure a more efficient and professional way to conduct business, for the entire county not just the Justice of the Peace. There are grants available that would not cost the citizens of Cherokee County anything and I would be willing to pursue those grants and will work to keep the office running efficiently.
Please list your current local involvements (cubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
My free time is spent with my family and working around my home, which I enjoy doing daily.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2.
I have the work ethic necessary to bring efficiency to the work environment, not only in Precinct 2 but Cherokee County as well. I will make myself available to the citizens of Cherokee County, 24/7. I will also be available for Law Enforcement whenever called. I will save the taxpayers money where I can, and work with fellow JPs to benefit the citizens of Cherokee County. Thank You. I would appreciate your VOTE. GOD BLESS AMERICA.
