The Progress has reached out to candidates in contested races on the March 1 Primary ballot. The questions posed to candidates for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, are presented here, in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Al Chavira
Why are you seeking election as Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace?
I believe this is a good time for me to run for Justice of the Peace. I have always been involved in my community.
What do you wish to accomplish if elected?
If elected, I would like to set up some type of program to go to school and speak to kids about how the choices that they make could change their lives, help them to make the right one.
Please list your current local involvements (clubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
I am blessed I grew up here, graduated here. I have three kids, also graduated JISD, went on to college, SFA, Texas A&M, Texas State. I am active in my committees, being blessed to serve nine years on JISD. I was appointed by Gov. Rick Perry to serve 12 years on Angelina Neches
River Authority/Lake Columbia, East Texas Council of Government, HOPE Inc. for 15-plus years, and a member of Central Baptist Church.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you.
I think you need to be seen around in your community. People need to know that you can make the right decision that come in front of you in court. I have experience running a business, finance, employees, maintenance running an office. Vote for me, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3. Thank you.
Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, with the exception of Friday, Feb. 19, when polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Polls will be closed Sunday, Feb. 20, and again Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Early voting may be conducted at the Election Department offices, 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., in Jacksonville; or The River Church, 595 Marcus St., in Alto.
For questions, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by calling 903-683-9409, or send email to ea@cocherokee.org.
