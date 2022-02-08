The Progress has reached out to candidates in contested races on the March 1 Primary ballot. The questions posed to candidates for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, are presented here, in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Candidates for the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace will be featured in the Feb. 12 edition of the Progress.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Joey Ray
Why are you seeking election as Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace?
My family has lived in Precinct 4 in Cherokee County for many, many decades. I personally have lived in Precinct 4 for over 50 years; this is home to me and my family. I would consider it an honor to preside over my Precinct and give back to the community that has been the backbone of my upbringing and has instilled the values in me that make me the man I am today. A community that has taught me about honoring your word, treating people with respect and always being fair to others.
What do you wish to accomplish, if elected?
It is my hope that I can serve and protect the great people of Precinct 4 and be a fair and impartial Judge who will always have integrity, honesty, fairness, and compassion for people and treat them the way I would want to be treated. I hope to earn the trust of the citizens of Precinct 4 and we work together to make our community a safer place for our families, especially our children. I will continue, as I have done for many years with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, to help protect our youth from the obvious drug problem we have in our County. I would like to see more education for our parents so they can learn the signs of early drug use and not mistake it for "teenage" growing pains. Our children need to be educated on the dangers of these street drugs and it is my hope that I will be able to help with this education if elected.
Please list your current local involvements (clubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
At the current moment I am not in clubs or on boards or committees, I spend my time serving and protecting the citizens of Cherokee County as A member of SIU Special investigation Unit at the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office. This position has taught me many things, one of which, is that no matter how many groups, clubs, committees or organizations a person may be involved in - the ultimate goal in law enforcement is to serve and protect the PEOPLE of our community and I consider that the best group, organization and committee to be involved in. My devotion and time is spent serving the people who put their trust in me and I hope to always keep it that way.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you.
I believe the voters in Precinct 4 want and need a Judge with integrity, dedication, honesty and leadership and I am more than ready to give that to them. I want to be involved with them and listen and learn what improvements can be made to make our community a safe, clean and respectable place to live and raise our families. I would be honored to be a part or this growth and will go above and beyond to meet or exceed the expectations of the people of Precinct 4 and beyond.
Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, with the exception of Friday, Feb. 19, when polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Polls will be closed Sunday, Feb. 20, and again Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Early voting may be conducted at the Election Department offices, 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., in Jacksonville; or The River Church, 595 Marcus St., in Alto.
For questions, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by calling 903-683-9409, or send email to ea@cocherokee.org.
