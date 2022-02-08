The Progress has reached out to candidates in contested races on the March 1 Primary ballot. The questions posed to candidates for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, are presented here, in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Candidates for the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace will be featured in the Feb. 12 edition of the Progress.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Phillip Grimes
Why are you seeking re-election as Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace?
I am seeking re-election as Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace because I truly love my job. I am currently serving my third term as Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Cherokee County. I have been a public servant most of my career either in law enforcement or as a Justice of the Peace, and I would like to continue being the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3. I am not a politician and I have no agenda, I just have a strong desire to serve the people of Cherokee County.
What have you accomplished in office and what more would you like to do if re-elected?
Some of the accomplishments while in office have been clearing back logs of criminal and civil cases dating back to the early to mid 90’s. Stream lining paperwork for filing cases and getting it put on the county website. I would like to continue serving the people of Cherokee County to ensure that the court is run in an honest and fair manner.
Please list your current local involvements (clubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
I am currently president of the board of directors for West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation.
My wife and I attend church at Southpoint Church in Whitehouse.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you.
I have a very strong work ethic and I will continue to be a “full time” Justice of the Peace. I have a little over 11 years experience as your current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 and over 270 hours of training, so that I ensure that I can do the job properly.
Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, with the exception of Friday, Feb. 19, when polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Polls will be closed Sunday, Feb. 20, and again Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Early voting may be conducted at the Election Department offices, 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., in Jacksonville; or The River Church, 595 Marcus St., in Alto.
For questions, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by calling 903-683-9409, or send email to ea@cocherokee.org.
