The Progress has reached out to candidates in contested races on the March 1 Primary ballot. The questions posed to candidates for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, are presented here, in alphabetical order, along with the candidates’ responses.
Candidates for the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace will be featured in the Feb. 12 edition of the Progress.
Rodney Wallace
Why are you seeking re-election as Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace?
I have proudly and humbly served the citizens of Cherokee County for the past seven years. This position is not a job, but rather a commitment to serve. I have served in public service for over 30 years; to me it is a calling. The office of Justice of the Peace is sometimes quit3e challenging and demanding. We are called on to perform many tasks and that are at times joyous, rewarding and at times emotionally taxing.
What have you accomplished in office and what more would you like to do if re-elected?
When I took office, there was a huge backlog of both civil and criminal cases in this court. I have worked diligently to clear that backlog. I have implemented a program specifically to mentor juvenile offenders and lead them in the right direction. For my efforts in dealing with juvenile offenders, I was awarded the outstanding judiciary award for 2016 from MADD of East Texas.
Please list your current local involvements (clubs, boards, committees, church, etc.).
My wife and Joni and I make our home at Ponta, Texas, on a little ranch that has continuously been owned by my family since 1856. I raise a few cattle in my spare time (very little of that). I am a disabled veteran of the United States Marine Corps and I am an active member in the Marine Corps League in Jacksonville. Both of my sons are proud military veterans. Joni and I are active members at Branded by Christ Cowboy Church.
Please state why you believe the voters should elect you.
I have worked tirelessly in this office and I love this county. The justice court is the people’s court! I have always maintained an open door policy. The coffee pot is always on. Stop by and visit. That is what the justice court is about. I believe in the rule of law. I believe in the fair and equitable administration of justice. I would appreciate your continued support.
Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, with the exception of Friday, Feb. 19, when polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Polls will be closed Sunday, Feb. 20, and again Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Early voting may be conducted at the Election Department offices, 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., in Jacksonville; or The River Church, 595 Marcus St., in Alto.
For questions, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by calling 903-683-9409, or send email to ea@cocherokee.org.
