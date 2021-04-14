The Rusk city council selected Jeremy Black to serve as Rusk Chief of Police. Black’s last day with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was Friday and he officially began his employment with Rusk on Saturday, April 10.
Black, who lives in Whitehouse, said he was attracted to the position in Rusk because “It’s just an amazing, small east Texas town. I was born and raised in east Texas, bred in east Texas. This is just right down the road. It’s an opportunity that presented itself.”
Black described himself in his resume as a self-disciplined, team and community oriented individual, looking to build upon 20 years in public service through valued citizenry, ethical administration and by becoming a part of a dynamic team of professional and dedicated individuals.
After being confirmed as Rusk Police Chief, Black said, “It’s worked out and I’m excited to be a part of this team.”
Black has aspirations of developing a department that will be proactive, problem solving and the how to department other law enforcement agencies seek out.
“When you refer to leadership position, I think one of my strengths is probably being a change agent, he said. “We need to realize that change is going to happen...thank goodness we don’t do the job like in 1950. We don’t do the job like in 1970. We’re evolving and I think that’s always been one of my strengths, being able to induce that change.”
Black began his law enforcement career in the Smith County corrections division in April 2000. He worked his way through the patrol division and traffic unit, joining criminal investigations in May 2008.
He worked in the patrol division at the Celina Police Department for approximately a year-and-a-half before returning to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office where he’s been employed since April 2011.
Black also has experience in the military, having served in the US Marines from August 1999-January 2007. The majority of that time was spent in the reserves, attached mainly to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Ft. Worth.
His education includes an Associates of Arts in Criminal Justice from Tyler Junior College and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University.
Over a dozen awards or certifications were listed on Black’s resume, including Master Peace Officer License, Supervisor of the Year, Sheriff’s Achievement Award, Rookie of the Year, two Certificates of Merit and a Certificate of Commendation.
When not on duty, Black has volunteered with a variety of organizations including the Whitehouse ISD stategic planning committee and school boundary advisory committee, the city of Whitehouse planning and zoning, Whitehouse Sports Association as a softball coach, Pure Religion’s Grace EmBedded ministry, East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition, TISD Criinal Justice Advisory Committee and Higgins Elementary Backpack Club.
Black is married to Janae and they have two school-aged daughters.
