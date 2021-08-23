Coffee with a Cop, an event organized by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is hosted monthly be various members of the chamber. This month’s event was hosted by Southside Bank, 1015 S. Jackson Street, on Thursday.
Meeting from 8 to 9 a.m., the Aug. 19 event was well attended.
The purpose of the event is to allow members of the community to meet local officers, discuss issues, voice concerns or ask questions.
The Chamber is located at 1714 E. Rusk and can be contacted by phone, 903-586-2217, or email, info@jacksonvilletexas.com. For more information, visit jacksonvilletexas.com or the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.
The Jacksonville Police Department is located at210 W. Larissa Street. They can be reached at 903-586-2546. The department also maintains a Facebook page. For more information, visit the police department pages of the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
